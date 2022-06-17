No sign of poison found in Arjun Chaurasia's body: Viscera report

kolkata: Police have submitted the viscera report of BJP youth leader Arjun Chaurasia at the High Court recently. No sign of any poison or alcohol was found.



Chaurasia was found hanging inside an abandoned house near his home in Chitpore on May 6 morning.

State government has formed a special team to investigate the case. Union Home minister Amit Shah had visited Chaurasi's house and had said that the BJP youth leader was murdered. BJP had moved Calcutta High Court seeking a fair investigation and autopsy. The autopsy examination was done at the Alipore Command hospital in presence of a magistrate as instructed by the High Court. In the autopsy report it was found that Chaurasia had committed suicide. However, BJP had alleged that Chaurasia might have been poisoned.

Despite BJP demanding a CBI probe into the unnatural death of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Arjun Chaurasia, his elder brother Anand Chaurasia had earlier stated that he had faith in the Kolkata Police.Anand also said that police had assured him of necessary cooperation to investigate and find out the truth. The autopsy report of Chourasia, conducted by Command Hospital here and submitted to Calcutta High Court, had indicated that his death was by hanging and the ligature mark on his neck was antemortem in nature. The Union of India, represented by Assistant Solicitor General Billadwal Bhattacharyya, had submitted the post-mortem report in a sealed cover before a division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava. The autopsy was conducted by a team of experts constituted by the head of Command Hospital, a defence healthcare establishment.