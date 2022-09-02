No respite from humid & sultry weather for South Bengal, including city: MeT

kolkata: People in South Bengal will continue to experience scorching heat with high humidity and discomfort level. Some of the places in South Bengal received moderate to heavy rainfall till the end of last week but it failed to bring any relief from sultry weather.



Though there is no rainfall prediction in south Bengal, the MeT office predicted that spells of heavy rainfall may continue in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar on Friday.

As a monsoon trough has been situated on the Himalayan foothills there will be more rainfall in several pockets of north Bengal. Kolkata registered its highest temperature at around 35.6 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature remained at around 28.5 degree Celsius.

The month of August also concluded as a rain deficit month. According to the MeT office, the state received around 293 mm rainfall in August which is 56 mm behind normal. Among the rainy season consisting of four months, around 324 mm less rainfall was reported in the first three months.

Kolkata on an average receives around 310 mm rainfall in September. It is yet to be seen how much rainfall it receives by the end of September. The weather experts apprehended that rainfall deficit may be compensated in August. Rainfall deficit was also reported in June and July as well.

Kolkata received around 115 mm rainfall in June which is 171 mm lower than the average rainfall of this month. Bengal has been witnessing a rain deficit since March and it seems to continue.

South Bengal registered a rain deficit of around 47 per cent till middle of August but in case of North Bengal the figure stood at 4 per cent.

North Bengal districts on a number of occasions received heavy showers for a prolonged time. Rain deficit in Kolkata stood at 59 per cent at the end of June this year.