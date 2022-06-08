No respite from hot & humid conditions for city dwellers for next three days, says MeT

KOLKATA: There will be no respite for the city dwellers from the hot and humid weather at least for the next three days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



People in South Bengal districts will experience discomfort during day time from 11 am till 4 pm every day due to high humidity level.

The south-west monsoon already entered North Bengal and also north-eastern parts of the country on June 3 and therefore received a heavy rainfall. South Bengal districts continue to witness hot and humid weather. It is not, however, clear when the monsoon will finally enter the south.

The monsoon entered North Bengal early. This is only the fourth occasion since 2010 when the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala took place before time (June 1). Monsoon arrived earlier than usual in 2010 (May 31), 2017 (May 30) and 2018 (May 29). The earliest onset over Kerala since 2005 was recorded in the year 2006, when the monsoon had arrived on May 26.

Various North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, CoochBehar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar received rainfall in the past few days. There may be more rainfall in the next few days as well. As there is a high humidity level in the air the discomfort will prevail in the city and other South Bengal districts.

The highest temperature in the city and adjoining districts remained at around 35 degree Celsius on Tuesday while the lowest temperature was registered at around 28. Relative humidity touched 90 per cent on Tuesday.

Some of the western districts may receive few spells of rainfall and thunderstorms in a scattered way with gusty winds measuring around 30-40 kmph during this weekend. Strong southwesterly winds entered from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India last week, due to a cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and this brought light to moderate rainfall in various north and south Bengal districts ahead of monsoon. It brought heavy rainfall in the North Bengal districts of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri a week ago.