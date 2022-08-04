No. of territorial police stns rises to 6 in Kalimpong dist

DARJEELING: The Government of West Bengal has issued notifications regarding creation of three new police stations and realignment of boundaries of an existing police station in the Kalimpong district.



Incidentally, Kalimpong district was carved out from the Darjeeling district on February 14, 2017. Initially there

were three police stations namely Kalimpong, Gorubathan and Jaldhaka.

"Reang, Lava and Pedong police stations came into existence with a notification by the Home Secretary on August 2. The jurisdiction of Kalimpong police station has also been realigned," stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

The increase in the number of police stations will result in more efficient and speedy policing.

"With this, the number of territorial police stations has increased to 6. Along with the 6 territorial police stations, there is a Cyber police station and Women's police station in the district," stated Aparajita Rai, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.

The six police stations are Kalimpong, Gorubathan, Jaldhaka, Reang, Lava and Pedong.

As many as 11 mouzas earlier under the Kalimpong police station will now be under the Pedong police station.

As many as 35 Mouzas from the Kalimpong PS have come under the newly formed Reang PS.

About 26 Mouzas, which were earlier under the Kalimpong PS, will now come under the Lava police station.

The present jurisdiction of the Kalimpong PS will include 19 mouzas of the district.