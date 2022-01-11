No. of new Covid cases in state dip to 19,286; about 5,556 test +ve in Kolkata

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infected cases in Bengal have slightly dropped on Monday but what has become a concern for the health department is the Covid positivity rate.



The number of daily cases dropped to 19,286 on Monday from what stood at 24,287 on Sunday. The positivity rate reached 37.32 per cent on Monday. The positivity rate in the state has gone up to 33.89 percent on Sunday from what stood at 26.34 on Saturday.

Kolkata has seen 5,556 new cases on Monday while North 24-parganas has registered 4,297 fresh cases. Daily infections are over 1000 in the districts like South 24-Parganas, Howrah, West Burdwan while in Hooghly the figure remained at 934 on Monday.

The total active Covid cases in Bengal so far stand at 89,194 on Monday.

The total number of infected cases in the city has gone up to 3,92,747 out of which 3,53,543 patients have been released from the hospitals so far.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 17,74,332 on Monday out of which 16,65,221 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered.

The number of Covid fatalities however dropped to 16 on Monday from what stood at 18 on Sunday.

The total death toll has gone up to 19,917 till Monday. Around 51,675 samples were tested across the state on Monday. State has so far carried out 2,19,25,880 sample tests. The RT-PCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 72:28 on Monday.