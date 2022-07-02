No mobile, bags allowed inside Lalbazar Central Lock-Up

kolkata: As part of some new rules being imposed for the Central Lock-Up at Lalbazar for security reasons, people—who would be taken to the century-old lock—would not be allowed to carry their mobile phones and money bags with them.

They will have to deposit them in the locker before entering the central lock up. "New Rules are to be imposed in Lalbazar Central Lock-Up. The changes in the old rules have been made for security reasons," a senior police officer said. Political activists, who are arrested during any demonstration, are taken to Central Lock-Up, from where they are given bail. Mamata Banerjee, who was the youth Congress president once, was arrested and brought to the Central Lock-Up on January 7, 1993 after she had staged a sit-in demonstration outside the chamber of the then Chief Minister Jyoti Basu at Writers' Buildings. A senior police officer said recently some demonstrators, who had been arrested and taken to the Central Lock-Up, had destroyed the blankets and pillows. "Some sang songs and uploaded in the social media," he added. "Now, lockers will be installed, where those arrested will have to deposit their cell phones and money bags before entering the Central Lock Up," he said.