No mobile, bags allowed inside Lalbazar Central Lock-Up
kolkata: As part of some new rules being imposed for the Central Lock-Up at Lalbazar for security reasons, people—who would be taken to the century-old lock—would not be allowed to carry their mobile phones and money bags with them.
They will have to deposit them in the locker before entering the central lock up. "New Rules are to be imposed in Lalbazar Central Lock-Up. The changes in the old rules have been made for security reasons," a senior police officer said. Political activists, who are arrested during any demonstration, are taken to Central Lock-Up, from where they are given bail. Mamata Banerjee, who was the youth Congress president once, was arrested and brought to the Central Lock-Up on January 7, 1993 after she had staged a sit-in demonstration outside the chamber of the then Chief Minister Jyoti Basu at Writers' Buildings. A senior police officer said recently some demonstrators, who had been arrested and taken to the Central Lock-Up, had destroyed the blankets and pillows. "Some sang songs and uploaded in the social media," he added. "Now, lockers will be installed, where those arrested will have to deposit their cell phones and money bags before entering the Central Lock Up," he said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Phenomenal Pant plots India's fight back with game-changing ton on Day ...1 July 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Djokovic on cruise control mode1 July 2022 7:17 PM GMT
Sindhu loses to nemesis Tai Tzu Ying, exits Malaysia Open1 July 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Neeraj confident of breaching 90m this year1 July 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Bowlers do star turn as Indian women prevail over SL by 4 wickets1 July 2022 7:15 PM GMT