No hike in fares, state to run buses on all important routes, says minister

Kolkata: There will be no hike in fares of buses as demanded by the private operators for running their vehicles with a maximum 20 passengers, maintaining social distancing norms over the pandemic, state Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari said here on Saturday.



He said that as per the directive of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to burden the general public during the prevailing situation, it has been decided not to increase fares of public transport in the state.

The minister said that government buses will be operated on all important routes in and around the city and also in other parts of the state to provide transportation solution for those going to work or in any kind of emergency.

Adhikari said that buses and taxis will ply only between 7 am and 7 pm of a day in the red and orange zones, while there would be no such restriction in the green zones.

He said that at present 15 routes are being operated in the city by West Bengal Transport Corporation, which will be increased and better frequency will also be ensured.

The minister added that the Transport department will allow 1,000 app cabs to ply in Kolkata from Monday. So far, only 200 such cabs were allowed to operate in the city for transporting passengers in an emergency, he said.

The cabs will be allowed to carry only two passengers, both of whom would be required to sit in the back seat.

He said that running of trams, waterways transportation and inter-district bus services are under active consideration and decision on these would be taken soon.