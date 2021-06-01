No evacuation during the first phase, rehabilitation will be provided when evacuated, assures Mamata

Kolkata: With the state government taking steps to initiate mining at Deocha Pachami coal block in Birbhum, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured that no one from the area will be evacuated during the first phase of the work and proper rehabilitation package will be provided when evacuation would be needed since the second phase.



"The first phase of the work will take place in the vacant land that is with the state government only. I would like to assure the residents of the area that there is nothing to panic or to get swayed away by some false information as your Didi is with you all and proper rehabilitation including a proper residence, school, college and jobs would be provided before shifting anyone only when the second phase would start," Banerjee said.

The senior officers and ministers already held a discussion in connection with the mining at Deocha Pachami that has an inferred reserve of 2.1 billion tons.

"There will be no dearth in power supply for the next 100 years once the project is implemented and local youths will get job. Need all your cooperation," Banerjee said, adding that she fought for Singur and Nandigram. So the people of Deocha Pachami can also keep faith in her.

It is one of the dream projects of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. There are around 35 villages with a population of around 4,000 of which many are from tribal communities at the area covering 3500 acres where the mining would take place. Initially the work on 500 acres of land, where there is no settlement, would be taken up in the first phase.

Banerjee has also stressed on the completion of the green city and Dumurjola Sports City projects. She said that dredging the canal from Taj Bengal to Chetla would help to check waterlogging in

the city.