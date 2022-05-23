No demolition, bid on to shift entire building

Balurghat: A local trader of Hili has taken up the intiative to shift his two-storey-building without causing any damage to it with the help of technology from its existing place.



Sujit Mohanta recently received a letter from the concerned authority of National Highway asking him to destroy his 2000-square-feet-building for the extension of Hili-Balurghat NH-512. Mohanta received a compensation of Rs 30 lakh for rebuilding the same house. When the other residents of the area started destroying their houses for the same purpose, Mohanta thought in a different way.

'Recently, I watched videos on social media about how to shift a house without breaking it. I saw how a three-storey-building was shifted in such a way in a video. I started contacting the companies which could help me for this purpose. Some companies visited my place for the shifting and finally a company from Behar assured me to shift my 2000-square-feet building to a place which is around 60 feet away from the present location," Mohanta informed.

According to him, the company has already started the procedure of shifting the house.

"After conducting the digging operation from the ground level, around 100 jacks will be placed there for elevating the house. The house will be lifted up to 3 feet for its movement. Finally with the help of some special wheels, the house will be shifted for its final location," Mohanta said.

He said initially 10 trained workers will be involved for the purpose and later more workers will come here to speed up the process.

"The company has demanded Rs 5.50 lakh for the shifting Around two months will be needed to complete the shifting," he said.

The owner of the company, Naley Yadav said: "The procedure of shifting is not at all risky one. We conducted the same task in many states across the country."