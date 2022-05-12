New Town likely to get piped natural gas by Puja

kolkata: Bengal Gas Company Limited (BGCL) is likely to provide piped natural gas (PNG) to the people of New Town around Durga Puja.



BGCL is a joint venture company comprising GAIL and Greater Calcutta Gas Supply Corporation Limited.

Work to lay the underground pipeline in New Town is being carried out in full swing. Work is in progress near City Centre II and areas surrounding Akanshya and Pancha More which fall under Action area II of New Town. Work has begun in Action Area III near Rosedale Garden.

Debashis Sen, chairman of New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) said: "Every cooperation is being provided to BGCL and we expect that the people of New Town will get PNG this year."

It was learnt that work in laying underground pipe line near Ruby More in South Kolkata is nearing completion and meters have been installed in some flats at a housing complex off Ruby.

BGCL will provide gas to areas in and around Kolkata which include Mukundapur, Taratala, Jadavpur and Tollygunge. City gas

Distribution Network (CGD) will be set up and

underground piped gas will be supplied in North and South 24 parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia.