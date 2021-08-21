New SJDA Board to work in tandem with civic bodies

Darjeeling: With the change of guard at the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA), the new board has plans to work in close coordination with the civic bodies of the region. The Mahananda Action Plan, to address pollution and other issues pertaining to the Mahananda and rivers flowing through this region, has also been revived.



Addressing the media after taking charge as the chairman of SJDA, Sourav Chakraborty stated: "We will complete all projects that are underway in Siliguri, Jalpaiguri and Malbazar. Our focus will be on strengthening infrastructure."

"The State Urban Development Agency has given us charge of the Mahananda Action Plan. Around Rs 62 crore has been sanctioned. This plan will address multiple problems of Siliguri. The Siliguri Municipal Corporation plans to cover all the open drains, which overflow during monsoons causing a lot of inconvenience," he added.

Along with this, construction of an Eco Park and huts at Lataguri; auditorium at Jalpesh; guest house at Himachal Vihar; drinking water schemes in tea gardens; construction of roads, bridges and bypass are also on the anvil.

"An expert committee will be set up to review the conditions of all existing bridges under the SJDA. Another committee will be set up to identify land for a solid waste management mega project that requires 30 acres of land and for the implementation of the Mahananda Action Plan," added the chairman.

On August 28, Urban Development minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee will hold a meeting with the SJDA in Siliguri. The next day, she will be visiting Jalpaiguri with an SJDA team.