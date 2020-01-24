NBSTC to introduce daily bus service between Siliguri and Kathmandu

Kolkata: North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) will introduce a daily bus service between Siliguri and Kathmandu and vice-versa from February 1.



Initially, six Volvo buses will be deployed for the purpose. The distance between Siliguri and Kathmandu, a distance of 485 km, will be covered in 11 hours. The passengers will be given light refreshment during the journey. The fare will be Rs 1,350 per passenger.

The bus service will meet a longstanding demand of

the local people and tourists. Currently, the passengers

going to Kathmandu from Siliguri by road have to get down at Kankarita and take another vehicle to reach their destination.

The new bus route will help the passengers reach Kathmandu without making any break journey.

Senior officials of NBSTC said that the new route will increase the flow of tourists from both India and Nepal as the fare is within the reach of travelers.

The state Transport department might also introduce a private fleet on the route later.