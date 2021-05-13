Nandigram Gram Panchayat: TMC members move no-confidence against Pradhan

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) members of Nandigram Gram Panchayat have moved a no-confidence motion against the Pradhan for indulging in anti-party activities.



The Pradhan, Banashree Kharar, is the mother of Seuli Saha, Minister-of-State for Panchayats and Rural Development department. The local leaders have submitted the no-confidence motion to the Block Development Officer (BDO).

TMC leaders of East Midnapore started identifying those, who had helped Suvendu Adhikari to defeat Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. Charges of anti-party activity have also been leveled against Sudip Kharar, Saha's brother. TMC leaders said anyone who was involved in anti-party activity would not be spared. They said they had identified some leaders and workers who had helped Adhikari secretly.

Initially, Mamata Banerjee was declared elected from Nandigram. Later, it was reversed and Suvendu Adhikari was declared winner. Banerjee has threatened to move court demanding recounting. She had also exposed a message sent by the Returning Officer, who allegedly confessed to have worked under tremendous pressure, received life threats and thus, could not order recounting.

Sudip Kharar said because of ill-health of his mother, he could not take part in the campaign. However, he had actively participated in the campaign in favour of Mamata Banerjee and said the allegation brought against him and his mother was baseless.