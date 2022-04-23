Namkhana rape: HC asks IPS Damayanti Sen to oversee investigation

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday asked IPS officer Damayanti Sen to oversee the probe in the Namkhana rape case.



While a 40-year-old woman was reportedly gang-raped on April 8 by five men in Namkhana village, an attempt had also been made to pour kerosene inside the victim's private parts and set her ablaze.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, took on record the status report as well as the case diary pertaining to the investigation into the rape case. The concerned authorities must extend full protection to the victim, her family members and other witnesses, the bench observed.

"Having examined the case diary and considering the report in the form of the affidavit and also taking note of the allegations made and progress of investigation, we deem it proper that investigation in this case be carried out under the supervision of Damyanti Sen, Special Commissioner of Police," the court directed.

On Tuesday, the court had directed Sen to oversee probe into the four recent cases of rape that was reported from some places in the state. The bench had said that past experiences have shown that IPS officer Sen is capable of ensuring an impartial inquiry.