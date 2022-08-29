Nabadwip: RKM launches centre for free coaching of students

KOLKATA: Swami Lokattoranandaji, one of the trustees and governing body member of Ramakrishna Math and Mission recently inaugurated a centre to provide free coaching and computer training to the students at Nabadwip.

The centre has been has been named after Swami Atmasthanandaji, former president of the Order. The centre will run Gadhadhar Abhyuday Prakalpa, free coaching and computer training, charitable dispensary, library and job oriented coaching for students.

Swami Anandamayanandaji, head of RKM centre Krishnanagar, Pundarikakshya Saha and Tapan Chatterjee, Trinamool Congrss MLAs from Nabadwip and Purbasthali Uttar and Biman Krishna Saha, chairman of Nabadwip Municipality along with other dignitaries were present at the function.

The fund to set up the centre was provided by Prisha Bhose Foundation. Six-year-old Prisha, the only daughter of Saptarshi and Rai Bhose died of Covid. The Swamis and the dignitaries present at the function thanked the young parents for the noble venture.Swami Amareshwaranandaji, secretary of RKM Nabadwip said the centre was completed on a war footing and thanked everyone for their cooperation.