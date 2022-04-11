N Bengal to get rainfall, hot weather condition to prevail in South dists

kolkata: Several parts of North Bengal may receive light rainfall in the next 24 hours while people in south Bengal will continue to witness hot and humid conditions.



Unlike the south, some of the North Bengal districts received one or two spells of light showers in the past few days.

The MeT office on Saturday had also predicted rainfall in some of the North Bengal districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar for Sunday. On the other hand, the heat wave situation will continue to sweep through the entire western part of the state.

People in the city will witness humid conditions in the next couple of days.

The highest temperature in the city and its adjoining areas remained around 34 degree Celsius on Sunday while the lowest temperature stood at 27-28 degree. The highest temperature in western districts has already reached nearly 40 degree Celsius.

The weather office had already warned that a heat wave would sweep through Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram.

The traditional hot belt of Bankura, Purulia and some parts of Burdwan are likely to see a further rise in temperature in the next few days, the weather office said. The discomfort level may prevail in those regions in the next few days.