Mural on Satyajit Ray inaugurated

kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim in presence of Sandip Ray inaugurated a mega mural on Satyajit Ray near Charu Market in Tollygunge on Monday morning.



Jawhar Sircar, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP. was also present during the inauguration.

It focuses on Satyajit Ray's contribution to Indian Cinema. It is the first of the three "Donate a Wall" murals in Kolkata planned by St+art India Foundation' that takes art to public spaces—to brighten up and also honour iconic

persons.The foundation has done similar work in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru.

Akill, who has executed this mural, is a graffiti writer and street artist based in Chennai. The Foundation has already organised numerous street-art festivals and public-art projects across India in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Goa, Chennai and Coimbatore, among others.