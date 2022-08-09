Muharram: About 5K policemen to be deployed across the city

kolkata: Kolkata Police has suspended vehicular traffic on certain roads for Muharram on Tuesday. Around 5,000 police personnel, including traffic cops, have been deployed across the city.



To maintain law and order, multiple Quick Response Team (QRT) and Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) vans will be kept on standby at strategic locations.

Police Control Room (PCR) vans and divisional patrolling vans will conduct round the clock patrol.

A procession will leave towards Beliaghata Road from Burrabazar, via Brabourne Road, BB Ganguly Street and Sealdah Flyover at 8 am, for which vehicular traffic will be suspended from 7:30 am along the route.

Another procession will reach Sealdah flyover from Keshab Chandra Sen Street via Rajabazar and Acharya Prafulla Chandra Road starting at 8 am.

The route between Beck Bagan Row and Beliaghata Road, via Syed

Amir Avenue, Park Circus Seven Point, Park Street, Moulali and Sealdah flyover will also remain suspended from 7:30 am.

Vehicular movements along the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road to Prince Gulam Muhammad Shah Muslim Burial Ground and Circular Garden Reach Road to Iron gate Road will be suspended from 7:30 am and 5:30 am respectively for two other processions.

Another route with restrictions on vehicular traffic from 12:30 pm will be between Nawab Ali Lane and DH Road Nawab Ali Lane, via Mominpore and Mayurbhanj Road.

Vehicular traffic will remain closed from Gobinda Banerjee Lane to Mollar Para Burial Ground from 7:30 am.

Apart from these, several other roads including Karaya Road, Circus Avenue, Beck Bagan More, Sundari Mohan Avenue, Darga Road, Phoolbagan Road, Cannel West Road, Netaji Subhas Road, Kaizar Street, Surjya Sen Street upto Mahatma Gandhi Road, BT Road and KC Road will be closed for vehicular

traffic as well.