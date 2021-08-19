Mother Dairy Calcutta to be rechristened as 'Bangla Dairy'

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced rechristening Mother Dairy as "Bangla Dairy".



"Mother Dairy Calcutta, which comes under the state government, will now be rechristened as Bangla Dairy," Banerjee said while holding a Press conference at Nabanna.

According to the experts, the move has been taken to maintain parity with the Biswa Bangla brand and at the same time to create a brand distinction from the "Mother Dairy", which comes under the Central government.

"The state is sufficient in milk production. Then why should we not set up Bangla Dairy," stated Banerjee.

The Chief minister added: "I have given directions in this regard repeatedly. Now direction has been given to the Chief Secretary and principal Secretary of the Animal Resource Development department to take up the issue. It would take some time to implement

the same."

"All sorts of dairy related products would be sold here," Banerjee said, adding that directions have also been given to ensure adequate production of eggs and fishes in the state. Initiatives have also been taken to further promote poultry farming among the rural populace.

It needs mention that the Chief Minister's decision to allow sweet shops to remain open for four hours a day during lockdown in the first wave of Covid pandemic had helped in checking loss of Rs 1 crore per day of dairy farmers as around 30 to 35 lakh litre milk is not getting wasted.

The total production of milk in the state is 140 lakh litre per day. Sweet shops are one of the two major consumers of the same. Around 50 lakh litre of milk need to be supplied to sweet shops across the state everyday. While the second largest consumer of milk in the state are tea stalls and other eateries where around 20 to 25 lakh litre of milk had to be supplied everyday.