More than 12.88 crore doses administered in state so far

kolkata: Bengal has cumulatively administered around 12.88 crore doses so far in Bengal since the immunisation drive began out of which around 1,79,024 doses were administered in the past 24 hours.



Around 6.97 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5.75 crore received double doses.

Around 13,984 first doses have been administered on Friday.

State has so far administered over 15,92,506 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on the health professionals, frontline workers and senior citizens on Friday. Around 9,915 booster doses were administered across the state on Friday.

Around 6,946 AEFI cases have been reported across Bengal so far.

Around 3,817 Covid vaccination centres have been operational in the state. Around 44 lakh vials of Corbevax, Covid vaccine that has been given clearance by the Centre is expected to arrive in the state.

The Centre had recently given clearance to Corbevax so that it can be applied on the children in the age group 12-15.

Incidentally, the state had already started administering a second dose of Covaxin among adolescents in the age group 15-18. Nearly around 45 lakh eligible adolescents in this age group have received doses.