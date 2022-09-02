Mongalkote blast case: Anubrata produced before Special MP-MLA Court

KOLKATA: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal was produced at the Special MP MLA court in Salt Lake in connection with an ongoing case, where he is an accused.

During March of 2010, several people suffered injuries after an explosion took

place at Mongalkote in East Burdwan (earlier Burdwan) district.

A case was registered in connection with the incident against 15 persons including Mondal.

The case was initially heard by the Kalna court, but later it was shifted to the Special MP MLA court. Police had

filed chargesheet against the all 15 persons. But a few years ago one of the accused person died. On Thursday 14, other accused persons, including Mondal were summoned by the court to be present at the hearing.

On Thursday morning, Mondal was brought to the Mayukh Bhaban in Salt Lake from Asansol Correctional Home. During the hearing, Mondal claimed himself to be innocent. Later, he was again taken to the Asansol Correctional Home.