Modi to address rally at Brigade Parade Ground on March 7

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Bengal twice in the next two weeks including his rally at Brigade Parade Ground on March 7.



The next visit of the Prime Minister is scheduled to be held on February 22 when he will be flagging off the extension of the city's North-South Metro corridor from Noapara to Dakshineswar. On the same day, he will be addressing a political rally

in Hooghly.

Again, he will be visiting Bengal on March 7 to attend the rally at Brigade Parade Ground that will mark the end of the Parivartan Ratha Yatra that is passing through all the 294 Assembly constituencies. In poll-bound Bengal, Modi has already visited the state twice in the past month.

According to the sources, the Prime Minister would also visit the state on February 28. But there is no official confirmation yet in this connection.