Mitra urges Rotary India to create job opportunities in Bengal

Kolkata: State Industry and Finance minister Amit Mitra on Friday urged Rotary India to take initiatives to create job opportunities in the state.



He has also urged them to extend support to entrepreneurs from MSME sectors in the grassroot level, to help them grow their business.

Mitra was addressing the Rotary India Centennial Summit 2020 at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, which was attended by 4,500 representatives from 40 countries.

Mitra, who is also the minister of the state Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Textiles department, urged Rotary India to set up a special cell in Bengal, to give suggestions and new ideas to the entrepreneurs in the state.

"I would urge you to help them with foreign technology and necessary trainings to get hold of export markets," he added.

He also said that there are 549 clusters in Bengal. He urged Rotary India to adopt five to ten clusters and to further develop them as it will be helpful for a large number of entrepreneurs from MSME sectors as well.

He urged them to be instrumental in creating job opportunities in the state, adding that the state government will be extending all sort of support in this regard.

Lastly, Mitra also urged them to set up six diagnostic centres across the state.