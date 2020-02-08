Minor gang raped by four persons in Kolkata
Kolkata: A 12-year-old girl studying in class VII was allegedly gang-raped by four youths including two of her intimate friends, all in their 20s, when she accompanied them to a birthday party, police said.
According to the complainant, the four men made her drunk and then took her to a house in South Kolkata's Ekbalpore where they repeatedly raped her on Thursday evening.
All four alleged perpetrators were arrested on Friday and a case of gang rape and sections under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act slapped against them.
All four men Amarjit Chowpal (21), Manoj Sharma (22), Vikas Mallick (25) and Ritwik Ram (25) are school dropouts.
Chowpal and Sharma, who reside in a slum in Parnashree, had befriended the girl.
All four would be presented before the city sessions court on Saturday.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Minor gang raped by four persons in Kolkata8 Feb 2020 4:39 AM GMT
Relief for consumers as fuel prices fall again8 Feb 2020 4:35 AM GMT
Coronavirus: 15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei...8 Feb 2020 4:32 AM GMT
Woman cop shot dead near Rohini East Metro station8 Feb 2020 4:13 AM GMT
Battle for Delhi: Voting begins amid tight security8 Feb 2020 4:02 AM GMT