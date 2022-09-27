Minister assures 26 days work in a month for SBSTC contractual staff

amitava banerjeeDARJEELING: Snehasis Chakroborty, West Bengal Transport Minister has urged the agitating contractual workers of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) to lift the ongoing agitation as the agitation is creating a lot of inconvenience to the general public. The Minister assured that their demand of 26 days work in a month will be met.



Bus services were affected in several parts of the state as a number of contractual employees of the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) continued on strike in many depots in South Bengal.

"These contractual workers had been recruited by an agency under the no work no pay system. They are now on the agitation path and have shut down many depots. I have already spoken to SBSTC to ensure that they get 26 days of work in a month. They have certain demands regarding holidays," the minister said.

"I have told them that I will convene a meeting with their representatives, SBSTC and the agency after Durga Pujas and will try to sort out the problems within the ambit of their contract and whatever is within the purview of law. As Mamata Banerjee's Government is a people's government, we have full sympathy for the workers and their families," stated Chakroborty.

The Minister on a tour of the Darjeeling district was talking to media persons at Bagdogra Airport.

When asked about the workers' demand that assurances will have to be in writing, the Minister stated: "They have to understand that they are contractual workers and have come through an agency. They are not directly engaged by the state."

"Their terms and conditions are written in their contracts. I have asked them to come to the table and lift the agitation. If they continue creating public inconvenience I will have to reconsider and maybe take steps like terminating the contract, show cause," the minister said.

"However I am hopeful that good sense will prevail and they will lift the agitation. We will also do our best to fulfill their demands within the purview of law," he added.