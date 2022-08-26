Min urges pest control industry to set up units in Bengal

kolkata: State Disaster Management minister Javed Khan urged the pest control industries to set up their units in Bengal and assured all sort of assistance on behalf of the state government.



"Our government's focus in the next few years will be on the growth of industry, so the requirement of professional pest control will also go up.

In Bengal, there is lack of good pest control industries most of which are based in Gujarat and Maharashtra so why should you not come to Bengal," Khan said addressing the annual convention "INDIAPEST -2023" in Kolkata on Thursday, organised by Indian Pest Control Association (IPCA).

President IPCA Prakash Sasidharan said that IPCA is not allowing any toxic pesticides to eliminate the risk of any sort of health hazards.