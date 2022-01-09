Min Sujit Bose, actress Rituparna Sengupta +ve

Kolkata: State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose has been infected with Covid for the second time. He has mild symptoms and he has been undergoing treatment from home isolation.

The family members of Bose will also undergo Covid tests. Bose had been previously infected with Covid in 2020.

Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, a senior Trinamool Congress leader from Malda also tested positive for Covid.

Tollywood actress Rituparna Sengupta was also found positive for Covid. This is for the second time the actress has been infected. Actor-turned MLA Soham Chakraborty has also tested positive for Covid.