Min injured in road mishap

Kolkata: State Library services minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury suffered injury on his right hand after his car collided with a pick up van after a tyre of his car burst on Monday afternoon in East Burdwan.



Around 4:30 pm on Monday, Chowdhury was on his way to his home in Katwa from Menari. Near Kamalpur bridge on Menari Satgachia Road the right tyre in the front of his car burst and the driver lost control. After losing control, the car collided with a pick up van coming

from the opposite direction. Policemen from Memari police station rushed to the spot and escorted Chowdhury to his

house. Doctors are treating him there.

Meanwhile, Chowdhury's driver and the pick up van's driver have been admitted at the Katwa sub-divisional hospital. Sources informed that their condition are stable.