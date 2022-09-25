Metro: Trial run between New Garia to Ruby starts

Kolkata: The maiden trial run between Kavi Subhash (New Garia) metro station and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby) metro station, which is part of the Kavi Subhash metro station to Airport stretch, successfully took place on Saturday.



The non-ac trial rake started from the terminal metro station and after covering 5.4 kilometers reached Hemanta Mukhopadhyay station.

The trial rake was taken out from the Kavi Subhas Depot, which has been built for rake stabling and maintenance work. During this trial run, the rake travelled with a maximum speed of 25 kilometres per hour.

The ED of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) Amit Ray, Director of Operations Rajesh Prasad, Principal Chief Operations Manager Satyaki Nath and other senior officials of Metro Railway were present during this trial run. The General Manager of Metro Railway Arun Arora congratulated the officers and staff of metro team as well as RVNL team.

The RVNL, which is the implementing agency for this route conducted the trial run. They have stated that since the trial run was successful, it will be possible to run trains with passengers by the end of the year.

However, a new publication reported that shortly after leaving the terminal station, the train had come to a screeching halt.

The metro engineers came down and reviewed the situation.

They switched off the power connection of the line. According to them, this issue reportedly occurred due to mechanical problems. The engineers are hopeful that such mechanical defects will be overcomed. After this the train reached Ruby smoothly.