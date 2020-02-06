Metro projects in city allotted Rs 1,542 cr for fiscal 2020-21
Kolkata: The ongoing Metro railway projects in the city have been allotted a budgetary grant of Rs 1,542 crore for fiscal 2020-21, an official said.
The East-West Metro corridor, the first phase of which is scheduled to be inaugurated on February 13, has received a grant of Rs 905 crore - the highest among the five projects currently underway in Kolkata.
The New Garia-NSCBI Airport link, slated to be completed by June 2021, has been allotted Rs 328 crore, while the Noapara-Barasat line has received a grant of Rs 200 crore, the Metro official said on Wednesday.
"Depending on the progress of work, demands will be placed for additional funds, which is normally provided in the revised estimate," he explained.
The 16.6-km Joka-BBD Bag route, connecting the south- eastern suburbs of Behala with the heart of the city, has been granted Rs 99 crore, and the Barrackpore-Baranagar and Dakshineswar stretch, covering a distance of 14.5 km, allotted Rs 10 crore, the official said.
Funds would not be a constraint for any of the five projects, he added.
