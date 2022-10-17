'Merlin er Sera Pujo' awards distributed

KOLKATA: Merlin Group, India's leading real estate conglomerate, has presented the awards of the 4th edition of "Merlin er Sera Pujo" at South City. The award "Merliner Sera Pujo" as christened had been instituted in 2019 by Merlin Group to encourage the residents of different housing complexes to organize and celebrate Durga Puja with pomp and enthusiasm.

At a formal function, Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group presented the awards to the winners in presence of Sushil Mohta, Chairman, Merlin Group. Merlin Maximus, the housing complex located in Sodepur had won the first prize of "Merliner Sera Pujo Award" and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 while Merlin Maximus, a housing complex located in Sodepur, Merlin waterfront a housing complex located in Howrah had won the 1st runner up trophy , a cash prize of Rs 35,000 certificate and plaque. Merlin Uttara had won the 2nd runner up trophy, a cash prize of Rs 25,000 , plaque and certificate.