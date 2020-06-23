Medicine given to more than 3,000 people in Purulia to build immunity against Covid

Kolkata: More than 3,000 people living in areas under Balarampur Assembly constituency in Purulia were given medicines to develop immunity against COVID- 19, following an initiative taken by Shantiram Mahato, state minister for Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs department on Sunday.



The people of Chaklatore gram panchayat were given Arsenicum Album 30, a Homeopathic medicine. Mahato was present when the people were given the medicine in presence of three doctors. It is believed that medicines help to develop immunity which helps to fight against Coronoa virus. One has to take the medicines in empty stomach for three consecutive days and a booster dose is given after a month. During the days when the medicine is taken the person is not allowed to take egg, onion and garlic.

The people of three areas that include Purulia I, Arsha and Balarampur which fall under Balarampur Assembly constituency will be given the medicine. There was overwhelming response from the people to have the medicine.

The medicine has already been given to the people of 50 villages by Panipathar Ma Kalyaneshwari mahila Samity at the initiative taken by the minister. The women of the self help group ( SHG) distributed sanitizers among COVID warriors that include civic volunteers, ASHA workers, an migrant workers. The sanitizer was sold in open market and the price per bottle has been fixed by the district magistrate.

The SHG distributed food kits containing 3kg rice, 1kg potato, 1 biscuit and a soap packet among 1000 people. It also distributed food to the migrant workers who had been in the quarantine centres at Panipathar gram panchayat for 14 days.