Med Colleges to decongest overcrowding at gates

KOLKATA: Following the directives from the state health department, two top medical colleges in Kolkata have started initiatives to ensure there is no overcrowding at the entry and exit gates of the hospitals.



Other medical colleges will also follow the same procedure to decongest the entry points to all the hospitals.

There is often overcrowding at the entry gates of various medical colleges in the city as a result ambulances and other emergency vehicles often face difficulties while taking patients or emergency health related items.

In the initial level, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and Calcutta Medical College will carry out a decongestant drive and it will later be followed by all the other medical colleges as well.

It may be mentioned here that RG Kar Medical College has two gates. As there is always a huge rush of patients to this hospital overcrowding often takes place at both the gates.

In the case of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, there are around six gates but the situation is nothing different.

Ambulances carrying critical patients to the emergency ward of the Calcutta Medical College face difficulties while entering through the gate.

It was learnt that both these medical college authorities are taking steps to ensure that no ambulances remain parked inside the hospital compound unnecessarily.

The ambulances have to leave the hospital compound once the patient deboards the vehicle.

No ambulances will be

allowed to park inside the premises unethically, officials from the two medical colleges.