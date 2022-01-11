Markets to remain shut on Jan 12 & 14 in Jhargram

Kolkata: To stop the spread of Covid, both state-run and private offices in Jhargram district remained closed on Monday.



The markets and shops in Jhargram municipal area alos remained closed. Vehicles did not play except for emergency purposes.

However, medical shops, ATMs and rations shops remained open. Courts and hospitals functioned

normally.

An order has been issued by the District Magistrate Jayashi Dasgupta on January 6 that on January 12 and 14 similar restrictions will be imposed. On these days minimal staffs will remain present in government offices to respond to any emergency.

Massive sanitisation drive was taken on Monday. The Chief Medical Health Officer, super of Jhargram Hospital and additional chief medical officer are inflicted with the disease.

ADM general tested Covid positive. Twenty persons in the office of the District Magistrate are also affected.

SDO Jhargram visited different areas of the town to ensure that Covid protocol is being strictly followed.

The police requested people who had come out on the street to put on masks. Also, awareness drives had been conducted requesting people to wear masks and wash their hands. It was also directed that the people should change their clothes and wash their hands when they come back home.

The awareness drive will be conducted every day.