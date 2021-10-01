Man flees with over Rs 7L collected for hosting events in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: A man from Nepal has allegedly walked off with more than Rs 7 lakh collected for organising Marathons and a fashion show to commemorate World Tourism week in Darjeeling.



The 40-year-old who introduced himself as Daniel Saint representing Club 7D of Mumbai, had been camping in Darjeeling for more than a month.

In this period, he befriended a number of local residents, visited local businesses, NGOs and offices including the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, winning their confidence and making them sponsor for the events.

"The Darjeeling Marathon Week had three events on September 27, 29 and October 1 along with a fashion show on October 3. The registration fees per person per marathon was Rs. 1000 and Rs. 5000 to participate in the fashion show. The marathons on September 27 and 29 were held at the Chowrastha but prize money was not paid. He is absconding. His phones are switched off also," alleged Dhondup Bhutia, addressing media persons.

Bhutia had left his hotel job to work for Daniel. The person even used a SIM registered in Bhutia's name.

"He made the contestants sell 25 tickets each for the fashion show. There are 22 participants," added Pedenla Yolmo, a fashion show contestant.

"We will lodge a complaint with the police," stated Bhutia, addressing media persons.

Incidentally, sources said that a photocopy of a Nepal passport, found from his rented apartment on Thursday, bearing his photograph, had the name registered as Prakash Adhikari of Kathmandu.

"We will inquire into the matter and if required will lodge an FIR also," stated Sonam Bhutia, executive director, Tourism, GTA, while speaking about the matter.