Man dies of electrocution on treetop in Joka

KOLKATA: A man was burnt to death in Thakurpukur while standing on the branch of a tree on Sunday morning.



Local residents of Joka near a housing complex on Diamond Harbour road on Sunday morning around 6:30 am saw a man burning while standing on the branch of a tree.

Immediately, fire brigade and West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) were informed.

After the power was shut down, fire fighters doused the flames and rescued the man.

The man was rushed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The man was later identified as Biju Sardar (29) of Joka Baruipara.

Police suspect that the man might be trying to hook from the WBSEDCL main power supply line and somehow came in contact of the electricity line and got electrocuted.

Meanwhile, Aan unnatural death case has been registered in Thakurpukur police station.Probe is on.