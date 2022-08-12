Man dies after falling on lift's roof at bar, case lodged against owner

kolkata: A man died after he fell down on the roof of a lift at a bar in Central Kolkata on Wednesday night after consuming liquor.



The person identified as Pradip Shaw (55) of Shyampukur area went to the bar styled as 'Night Queen' located on the Abdul Hamid street along with his employer Sumit Saraogi of Salkia in Howrah around 8:15 pm on Wednesday.

Together they consumed 10 large pegs of whisky and were about leave the bar for their homes.

To reach ground floor, Shaw opened the lift's outer collapsible gate and moved on without noticing that the lift was not there.

As soon as he stretched his leg, Shaw fell inside the lift's shaft and landed on the roof of the lift which was on the ground floor.

Shaw was rescued by the liftman Tapash Baidya and another person using a ladder and was rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Controversy cropped about how the outer collapsible gate could be opened when the lift was not on the floor.

Police are almost certain that there was some sort of fault in the lift's mechanism which was a major

negligence on the part of the bar owner.

Later, a case was registered against the bar owner Sushil Kumar Agarwal along with manager and other responsible persons on charges of causing death by negligence (304A) and common intention (34) of the IPC.