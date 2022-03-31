Man arrested for duping elderly of Rs 3.41 cr posing as bank staff

kolkata A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly duping his neighbour who is an elderly resident of Salt Lake.



According to police, on January 8, the complainant identified as Rabindranath Saha lodged a complaint at the Bidhannagar South police station against his neighbour Sougata Mishra and two others of his family.

Saha claimed that Sougata had misappropriated around Rs 3.41 crore from his bank accounts taking the advantage of his faith. Saha further informed the cops that Saha used to live in Hyderabad earlier.

Around a year ago he came back with his family and started living in his house at FE block.

Sougata, who was his next door neighbour, had introduced himself to Saha as a bank employee. He also convinced Saha to give him the cheque and other bank documents as he would help the elderly man to withdraw money and for other works.

After being convinced, Saha on a regular interval used to give blank cheques to Sougata and requested him to withdraw money. The accused took the advantage of having a blank cheque and withdrew more than the amount which Saha asked to withdraw.

Recently, when Saha demanded his passbook back, Sougata allegedly refused. Later Saha went to the bank and found that around Rs 3.41 crore was withdrawn from his multiple bank accounts.

On Tuesday evening, Sougata was picked up from his house.