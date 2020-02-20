Mamata writes to Modi voicing concern over "steady reduction" of central funds
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over "steady reduction" of central funds to the state and "inordinate delay" in their release.
In her letter, Banerjee asserted that despite that the state's GSDP grew by 10.4 per cent against the national GDP growth of 5 per cent in 2019-20.
"I write to you with deep concern regarding steady reduction of central funds to the state and also inordinate delay in release of funds to us from the Government of India," Banerjee said in the letter.
She said the state is yet to receive its share of central funds totalling Rs 50,000 crore till January, 2020.
This "extradordinary situation" is creating major difficulties in meeting obligations for the welfare of the state, she said.
