Mamata visits gutted slum, promises to rebuild shanties

Kolkata: Vowing to rebuild not only their homes but also trust and confidence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited the residents of the gutted Bagbazar slum, extending all sorts of support and aid in this time of crisis.



The Chief Minister visited the spot on Thursday afternoon where she interacted with the residents of the slum situated adjacent to Bagbazar Women's College where around 107 shanties were burnt to ashes in a fire on Wednesday night.

"There is nothing to fear and worry as the state government is with you. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will reconstruct the shanties at the same place as it was earlier. Arrangements have been made at Bagbazar Women's College where you will all stay till the shanties are reconstructed. We will also continue to provide food to you all," Banerjee said.

State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim, local MLA Shashi Panja, member of the Board of Administrator of KMC Atin Ghosh and Commissioner of Kolkata Police Anuj Sharma accompanied the Chief Minister.

Banerjee directed the police to provide five kg rice, pulses and potato to each of the affected families and also to provide milk and biscuits for children. In the same breath, she directed Panja to arrange four to five sarees for each woman and asked Hakim to distribute shirts and trousers among the men. "They should also be provided with blankets as it is winter season," Banerjee said, adding that she had constantly supervised the fire fighting operation till it was brought under control completely. "Now, the debris will be cleared and subsequently the shanties will be rebuilt," she added.