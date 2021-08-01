Mamata to launch 'Khela Hobe' programme on August 2

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be launching the "Khela Hobe" programme on August 2 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium to observe "Khela Hobe Diwas".



The Chief Minister has already announced August 16 to be "Khela Hobe Diwas". It was on August 16 in 1980 that at least 16 spectators died in a massive stampede at Eden Gardens when trouble ensued after referee showed a red card to Mohun Bagan's defender Dilip Palit and a heated duel started between supporters of the city's two football giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal resulting in lathi-charge within the gallery itself.

Sources said that Banerjee will be distributing 10 footballs to each of 303 clubs affiliated under the Indian Football Association (IFA) in the state on August 2. Each of the three football giants — Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting Club — will also be receiving 100 footballs. At least 3,330 "Joyee" footballs would be distributed on the day as an initiative to encourage more children and youths to get engaged in sporting activities. A total of one lakh footballs will be distributed by the state government.

Senior and former players from different fields of sports will also be felicitated on August 2. The programme will begin at 4 pm and will be held following all the Covid protocols.

The slogan 'Khela Hobe' was first used by Bangladesh's Awami League MP Shamim Osman a few years ago.

But it was popularised in Bengal by Trinamool Congress president of Birbhum district, Anubrata Mondal, who at a local political event said: "Khela hobe. Bhoyonkor khela hobe. Ei mati te khela hobe." (The game is on. It will be a dangerous game. But the game is on and this will be the playground).

With the recently contested Assembly elections depicting a bitter contest between TMC and BJP, the slogan assumed tremendous mileage, facilitated by the Chief Minister herself, amid other colourful jingles and taglines.