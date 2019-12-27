Mamata to attend swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren: TMC
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand chief minister, to be held in Ranchi on December 29, TMC sources said.
With top opposition leaders of the country scheduled to attend the programme, Soren's swearing-in ceremony is likely to be a "show of unity" in the wake of countrywide protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed pan-India NRC.
"We share a very good relationship with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Hemant Soren. So far, it has been decided that our party supremo along with some senior leaders would attend Soren's swearing-in ceremony on December 29," a senior TMC leader said.
The ceremony will be more of a "show of strength and unity of opposition leaders", he said.
"This would send out be a very crucial political message in the wake of ongoing unrest across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, " another senior TMC leader said.
Banerjee, earlier this week, had written to all opposition leaders and chief ministers to unite and fight together against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Internet snapped in 21 UP districts, drones to keep vigil...27 Dec 2019 6:30 AM GMT
Jamie Foxx to receive Spotlight Award at Palm Spring Film...27 Dec 2019 6:21 AM GMT
MiG 27 roars through the skies for the last time27 Dec 2019 6:16 AM GMT
Former Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar posted as...27 Dec 2019 6:15 AM GMT
Maha: Headmaster held for molesting 14-year-old student27 Dec 2019 6:03 AM GMT