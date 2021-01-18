Mamata to address a public rally in Nandigram today, at Purulia on Tue

Kolkata: Nandigram is going to be the centre of all attraction on Monday with Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee to address a political rally of her party at Thekhali that was the epicenter of the downfall of the erstwhile Left Front government.



Banerjeewill also hold a political rally at Hutmura High School's ground in Purulia Town on Tuesday. She will be directly going to Purulia after addressing the rally at Nandigram in East Midnapore.

Moreover, Banerjee is also slated to addressing a rally of her party at Pursurah in Hooghly on January 25.

The people are eagerly waiting for the moment when Banerjee will set her feet in Nandigram, which has recently witnessed crucial political developments, to raise her voice against the divisive politics of the saffron brigade.

Around 3 lakh people are expected to turn up at the Tekhali ground to listen to the party supremo who will be giving them directions on how to give a tough fight to defeat BJP in the forthcoming Assembly polls. Nandigram recently hit the headlines of newspapers after its MLA Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP some days ago.

In the subsequent series of incidents the state Public HealthEngineering minister Saumen Mahapatra has been made Trinamool Congress district president replacing his father Sisir Adhikari, who is still the party's chairman in the district.

"He is the chairman in the district. So there is nothing to send him any invitation card for the meeting," Mahapatra said.

Trinamool Congress was ahead in all 16 Assembly constituencies in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The party workers are now waiting for the moment to give a befitting reply, politically, to the turncoats by ensuring win in maximum number of Assembly seats in the district and Banerjee's rally is going to give them impetus to keep the party's vote bank intact by reaching to the grassroot level creating awareness on the development work carried out by the Mamata Banerjeegovernment.

It was the land of Nandigram from where the slogan "Maa Mati Manush" was first given when Banerjee had initiated her protest against forcible acquisition of land at Nandigram to set up a chemical hub in 2006.

Farmers, who had resisted the acquisition of land, were attacked by antisocials allegedly backed by the CPI(M).

Fourteen people were killed in police firing while many had received bullet injuries.

The bodies of many villagers could not be traced as they had been killed and thrown into the river allegedly by the CPI(M) goons and the then state administration headed by Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee did not allow the media to go to the area and talk to the hapless people.

It subsequently turned as the death bed of the 34-year-long Left Front regime in Bengal.

Banerjee was initially scheduled to hold the rally at Nandigram on January 7.

It was rescheduled as one of key leaders in the district, Akhil Giri, got infected to Covid.