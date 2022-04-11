Mamata set to inaugurate revamped Milan Mela today

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the Milan Mela, the permanent fairground opposite Science City after a complete overhaul of infrastructure on Monday.



The revamped Milan Mela ground which is spread across 25 acres, will be of international standards and will host global events and fairs. The ground, expected to accommodate more than 5,000 people, has two large air-conditioned pavilions, each 120m by 75m in size. The facilities have come up on 31,894 sq m. The venue will host the pre event dinner of Bengal Global Business Summit on April 19.

The venue has a state-of-the-art convention hall, a multi-storey parking lot with the capacity of accommodating about 600 cars, and a display area for handicraft items. Besides, there will be an open-air exhibition gallery and a community hall, along with an automated ticket counter and a food court. A tall clock tower with the Biswa Bangla logo and LED lighting has been constructed at the front of the ground.

The work for rejuvenation of Milan Mela had started in May 2018. The state government has spent about Rs 350 crore for the revamp.

The complex is being managed by the West Bengal Trade Promotion Organisation (WBTPO), which plans to organise national and international trade fairs, exhibitions, conferences and various events to promote art and culture in similar fashion like the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The service roads and the pavements in and around the venue have also witnessed sprucing up while the Maa flyover that passes beside the venue is also receiving a fresh coat of paint. Milan Mela was built in 2008 with the purpose of providing a complex to promote trade and industry, art and culture and other services in Bengal. The ground hosted the International Kolkata Book Fair for more than seven years after it was shifted from the Maidan following a court order.

The BGBS was also held there before it was shifted to Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.