Mamata reviews Gangasagar mela preparations; asks admin officials, cops to be on alert

Kolkata: Apprehending "politically influenced disturbances", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed administrative officials and police personnel to stay alert and ensure CCTV coverage of the entire Gangasagar Mela ground, ahead of Makar Sankranti.



Addressing an administrative meeting at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas, Banerjee, without taking names of any party, said "some elements" might try to create trouble during the week-long mela.

She also stated that her government had arranged an insurance policy of Rs 5 lakh per person for all individuals visiting the Gangasagar Mela, set to begin on January 11.

The CM, while reviewing the preparations for the mela, enquired about drinking water supply and accommodation facilities for the pilgrims.

Thousands of pilgrims gather at Sagar Island during this time of the year to take a dip at the confluence of the Hooghly river and the Bay of Bengal and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram.

Meanwhile, a government official said frequency of ferry movement would increase this year, now that the dredging work for two ferry channels has been completed.

The state government had allocated Rs 120 crore for the dredging project.

Low tide in the Ganges delta often made it difficult for the vessels to operate, leaving the pilgrims waiting at the ghats for long, he said.

"Ferries will now operate round the clock without getting affected by low tide," the official added.