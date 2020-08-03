Mamata greets people on occasion of Raksha Bandhan

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended her best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

She also paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, who had in 1905 used the occasion to bring the Hindus and Muslims together during the Partition of Bengal.

"Wishing everyone Happy Rakhi Bandhan. After Lord Curzon decided to divide #Bengal, Kabiguru Rabindranath Thakur started the Rakhi Bandhan tradition to give a message of unity and harmony. He also penned 'Banglar Mati, Banglar Jol'. My best wishes to all, Banerjee tweeted.