Mamata calls for preserving sanctity of Constitution, says let us strengthen our federal structure

Kolkata: Taking an indirect jibe at BJP on the foundation day of six states, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for preserving the sanctity of the Constitution. She made an indirect reference to the saffron party's alleged attempt to destroy the country's federal structure.



Extending her greetings to the people of Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Banerjee tweeted on November 1: "Article 1 of Constitution states that India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States. Let us strengthen our federal structure. Jai Hind. Joy Bangla."

In recent times, CM has been urging people not to rely on BJP which believes in the politics of division among people of different caste, creed and religion.

Banerjee has repeatedly attacked the Centre for its various moves that adversely affected the federal structure of the country.

In May, Banerjee had held a virtual conference with senior leaders of different political parties including Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The political leaders had pulled up the Centre over various issues including GST compensation, Neet and JEE examinations, among others.

In the meeting, Banerjee had alleged that state governments were being bulldozed by the Centre in the name of cooperative federalism. The West Bengal CM claimed that her party was fighting a battle against the same.

Most recently, the Centre faced criticism for its decision of bringing the Ordinance that was amended 'unilaterally' to bring urban co-operative banks and multi-state co-operative banks under the supervisory power of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Earlier, the ruling Trinamool Congress party had slammed the Centre for shutting down the industrial packaging unit of the diversified PSU Balmer Lawrie and Company Limited in the state, leading to unemployment during the pandemic.