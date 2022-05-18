Mamata asks police to check arms smuggling into Kharagpur

Kharagpur (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asked police to beef up security in the industrial town of Kharagpur and other places in Paschim Medinipur district to safeguard the border region from armed miscreants from across the inter-state border.



Banerjee pointed to reports of arms were being smuggled into the district from neighbouring states like Bihar and Jharkhand via trains, and expressed doubts over the effectiveness of Government Railway Police (GRP) in checking the new trend.

"I will ask the DGP (Manoj Malaviya) to install CCTVs across Kharagpur and other towns in the district. Kharagpur, is a very sensitive area. A recent trend has been observed of miscreants coming from outside Bengal with arms purchased from illegal factories in nearby states, she said during an administrative review meeting here.

"You have to keep a close check on trains being used for arms smuggled. I do not think the GRP conducts proper checking, she added. Kharagpur is an important railhead which acts as a transit point for travel and cargo movements to and from a large number of states.

The CM also directed the police to take strong action against those involved in illegally cutting and selling (of) trees .

Meanwhile, noting that dengue cases were on the rise in the northern districts of Bengal, Banerjee directed officials concerned to send a team of experts there, and start distributing mosquito nets.