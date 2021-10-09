Mamata, Abhishek to campaign for by-elections in 4 seats

KOLKATA: Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress chairperson, will take part in the campaigning for the by-elections in four Assembly seats, scheduled to be held on October 30.



The bypolls will be held in four seats, namely Khardah, Dinhata, Shantipur and Gosaba. The by-election in Khardah and Gosaba became necessary as the winning candidates died of Covid. In Dinhata and Shantipur, the BJP MLAs did not take oath making the bypoll inevitable.

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of TMC, will also take part in the campaign. Saayoni Ghosh, president of Trinamool Youth Congress along with Dev, June Maliah, Raj Chakraborty, Sayantika Banerjee and Aditi Munshi, will campaign for the candidates. The places of campaigns are yet to be decided.

Party veterans Subrata Mukherjee, Saugata Roy, Partha Chatterjee, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Subrata Bakshi, Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas have been included in the list of campaigners. Kunal Ghosh, state general secretary of TMC, and party MPs Shatabdi Roy and Mimi Chakraborty will take part as well.

The campaign will be launched in full swing after Durga Puja. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has been fielded in Khardah while Udayan Guha, Brojokishore Goswami and Subrata Mondol will contest from Dinhata, Shantipur and Gosaba seats respectively.

TMC leaders have urged party workers not to take the by-election lightly and use the Puja to build one-to-one connect with people. In Dinhata, Guha was defeated by Nisith Pramanik of BJP by only 57 votes. Party leaders will now campaign to ensure Guha's victory. In Shantipur, TMC has fielded a new candidate to counter BJP.