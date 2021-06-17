Top
Malls reopen after 45 days
kolkata: Shopping malls re-opened after 45-days in the city maintaining COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday.

Shopping malls will be allowed to remain open

from 11 am to 6 pm while the timing of functioning of markets has been restricted between 7 am to 11 am from June 16.

"We are happy that malls have reopened. Last year, shopping malls were closed for 75 days," said a shopkeeper at City Centre II shopping mall.

He reiterated that though shopkeepers are not expecting a high footfall but, they are happy that at least they will have some business. Thermal scanning, hand santizer and mask is compulsory for customers. In most of the shopping malls, a paid vaccination camp has been set up for customers who have not been vaccinated. A state government notification issued earlier pointed out restaurants and bars including those in hotels and shopping malls may remain open from 12 noon to 8 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity. The order further stated that

sports events can be organised in stadiums but no spectators will be allowed inside.

Team MP

